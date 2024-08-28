﻿
News / World

Israeli army begins large-scale military operation in northern West Bank

Xinhua
  13:16 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
The Israeli army began on Wednesday a large-scale military operation in the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas camps in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.
Xinhua
  13:16 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
Israeli army begins large-scale military operation in northern West Bank
Reuters

Palestinians assess damage at the site of a drone strike in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 27, 2024.

The Israeli army began on Wednesday a large-scale military operation in the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas camps in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

"The Israeli forces have begun military operations in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm to thwart terrorism," Avichai Adraee, spokesman of the Israeli army, said in a statement.

Palestinian sources told Xinhua said that large forces, along with huge bulldozers, are involved in the Jenin operation.

The sources added that Israeli military vehicles stormed the city from multiple directions, penetrating its neighborhoods and the refugee camp.

According to the Ramallah-based health ministry, two Palestinians were killed and two others wounded by Israeli army gunfire in northern Jenin.

Wiam Bakr, director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, said that the Israeli forces surrounded the hospital and prevented medical staff from entering.

In Tubas and the Far'a refugee camp, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian gunmen as they stormed the area. Tubas governor Ahmed al-Asaad told Xinhua that the scale of the operation suggests that Israel is following through on threats of a military campaign in the northern West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian gunmen as they stormed the city of Tubas and the Far'a refugee camp.

Ahmed al-Asaad, the governor of Tubas, told Xinhua that the scale of the operation suggests that Israel is following through on threats of a military operation in the northern West Bank.

Similarly, Israeli forces stormed the Nour Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarm, where Palestinian sources told Xinhua that the forces besieged Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital and seized a Palestinian ambulance.

Palestinian armed groups said that their members were fighting Israeli forces with explosive devices and gunfire in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas.

Since October 7, the northern West Bank have witnessed a major escalation, with over 650 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     