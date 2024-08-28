Israeli army begins large-scale military operation in northern West Bank

The Israeli army began on Wednesday a large-scale military operation in the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas camps in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

"The Israeli forces have begun military operations in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm to thwart terrorism," Avichai Adraee, spokesman of the Israeli army, said in a statement.

Palestinian sources told Xinhua said that large forces, along with huge bulldozers, are involved in the Jenin operation.

The sources added that Israeli military vehicles stormed the city from multiple directions, penetrating its neighborhoods and the refugee camp.

According to the Ramallah-based health ministry, two Palestinians were killed and two others wounded by Israeli army gunfire in northern Jenin.

Wiam Bakr, director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, said that the Israeli forces surrounded the hospital and prevented medical staff from entering.

In Tubas and the Far'a refugee camp, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian gunmen as they stormed the area. Tubas governor Ahmed al-Asaad told Xinhua that the scale of the operation suggests that Israel is following through on threats of a military campaign in the northern West Bank.

Similarly, Israeli forces stormed the Nour Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarm, where Palestinian sources told Xinhua that the forces besieged Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital and seized a Palestinian ambulance.

Palestinian armed groups said that their members were fighting Israeli forces with explosive devices and gunfire in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas.

Since October 7, the northern West Bank have witnessed a major escalation, with over 650 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.