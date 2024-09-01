﻿
News / World

Smoke reported from aircraft at Japan's Naha airport

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-01       0
Smoke was reported emitting from an aircraft on Sunday evening at Naha International Airport in Japan's island prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.
Xinhua
At around 6:50 pm local time, smoke was seen coming from the auxiliary engine of All Nippon Airways Flight 474, which was preparing for departure to Haneda airport in Tokyo, national broadcaster NHK reported citing Naha airport officials.

The smoke, emitting from the aircraft's auxiliary power unit, was spotted by air traffic control, prompting an immediate request for firefighting vehicles to be dispatched to the scene. Passenger evacuation was not initiated.

No injuries have been reported, and the airliner is currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Okinawa
Nippon
