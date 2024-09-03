﻿
News / World

Netanyahu vows 'heavy price' for Hamas after hostages found dead in Gaza tunnel

Xinhua
  08:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Hamas will "pay a heavy price" for the alleged killing of six hostages in a Gaza tunnel over the weekend.
Xinhua
  08:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0
Netanyahu vows 'heavy price' for Hamas after hostages found dead in Gaza tunnel
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on September 2, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Hamas will "pay a heavy price" for the alleged killing of six hostages in a Gaza tunnel over the weekend.

"Israel will not ignore this massacre. Hamas will pay a very heavy price for this," Netanyahu said in a news conference, adding that the price will be exacted "in the short term."

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said six bodies, including two women and four men, were discovered on Saturday in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area, southern Gaza.

According to an initial assessment by the IDF, the hostages were estimated to be brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists 48-72 hours before the Israeli troops reached them.

All six were taken hostage during Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, 2023, which left around 1,200 people dead and approximately 250 others captured.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed in a press statement that the bodies were found by the Israeli army in a tunnel in Rafah but noted that they "were killed by Israeli shelling."

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis rallied across Israel on Sunday and Monday, demanding Netanyahu negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza.

In Monday's news conference, Netanyahu also said Israel is "not going to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor."

"We need to have it under our control," which is critical for preventing future weapons smuggling from Egypt to Gaza, he said, calling for unity within his Cabinet concerning the matter.

The Israeli army took control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a 100-meter wide and 14-km-long buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border, and the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in May, which halted the entry of humanitarian aid trucks from Egypt into Gaza.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     