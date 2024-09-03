Netanyahu vows 'heavy price' for Hamas after hostages found dead in Gaza tunnel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday that Hamas will "pay a heavy price" for the alleged killing of six hostages in a Gaza tunnel over the weekend.

"Israel will not ignore this massacre. Hamas will pay a very heavy price for this," Netanyahu said in a news conference, adding that the price will be exacted "in the short term."

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said six bodies, including two women and four men, were discovered on Saturday in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area, southern Gaza.

According to an initial assessment by the IDF, the hostages were estimated to be brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists 48-72 hours before the Israeli troops reached them.

All six were taken hostage during Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, 2023, which left around 1,200 people dead and approximately 250 others captured.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed in a press statement that the bodies were found by the Israeli army in a tunnel in Rafah but noted that they "were killed by Israeli shelling."

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis rallied across Israel on Sunday and Monday, demanding Netanyahu negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza.

In Monday's news conference, Netanyahu also said Israel is "not going to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor."

"We need to have it under our control," which is critical for preventing future weapons smuggling from Egypt to Gaza, he said, calling for unity within his Cabinet concerning the matter.

The Israeli army took control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a 100-meter wide and 14-km-long buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border, and the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in May, which halted the entry of humanitarian aid trucks from Egypt into Gaza.