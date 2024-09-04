﻿
News / World

At least 12 die crossing English Channel from France

Xinhua
  22:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
At least 12 people died on Tuesday while attempting to cross the English Channel from France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has announced.
Xinhua
  22:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
At least 12 die crossing English Channel from France
Reuters

Migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain get on an inflatable dinghy as the French police and gendarmes officers patrol on the beach of the Slack dunes in Wimereux, France, September 4.

At least 12 people died on Tuesday while attempting to cross the English Channel from France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has announced.

A migrant boat was reported sinking off the coast of Cap Gris Nez in Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday, according to French maritime authorities.

A nautical and aerial rescue operation was deployed, and 65 people have already been rescued.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing, and a final death toll will be published this evening.

The region around Calais in northern France is the starting point for the shortest sea crossing to the United Kingdom. According to British government figures, between August 25 and 31 this year, a total of 1,758 irregular migrants attempted to cross the English Channel in small boats without permission to enter the UK.

During a visit to France last week by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the two countries affirmed their desire to boost cooperation on illegal migration in the Channel, particularly in relation to human trafficking rings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     