At least 12 die crossing English Channel from France

At least 12 people died on Tuesday while attempting to cross the English Channel from France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has announced.

A migrant boat was reported sinking off the coast of Cap Gris Nez in Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday, according to French maritime authorities.

A nautical and aerial rescue operation was deployed, and 65 people have already been rescued.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing, and a final death toll will be published this evening.

The region around Calais in northern France is the starting point for the shortest sea crossing to the United Kingdom. According to British government figures, between August 25 and 31 this year, a total of 1,758 irregular migrants attempted to cross the English Channel in small boats without permission to enter the UK.

During a visit to France last week by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the two countries affirmed their desire to boost cooperation on illegal migration in the Channel, particularly in relation to human trafficking rings.