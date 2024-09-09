﻿
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military sites rises to 18

The death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on military sites in the city of Masyaf in Syria's central province of Hama has risen to 18, including four civilians.
The death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on military sites in the city of Masyaf in Syria's central province of Hama has risen to 18, including four civilians, according to updated reports.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 18 people were killed, namely four civilians, eight Syrian military personnel, and six individuals whose identities remain unknown.

The strikes, described by the Observatory as some of the most intense in recent months, targeted the Scientific Research Center in Masyaf, the Hair Abbas site, and two other locations in the al-Zawi area of Masyaf.

Fires erupted in these areas, causing widespread damage. The airstrikes also targeted a "floating object" off the coast of the northwestern city of Baniyas, the report said.

In addition to the fatalities and injuries, the strikes caused significant material damage, including the destruction of military buildings and infrastructure.

The strikes have caused major damage to the Masyaf-Wadi al-Oyoun highway with parts of the road blocked. Traffic has been diverted through nearby villages while repairs are underway, said local media.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syria this year, targeting military sites that allegedly house Iranian and Hezbollah-linked forces operating in the region.

The Observatory noted that since the start of 2024, Israel has carried out 64 attacks, including 47 airstrikes and 17 ground assaults, destroying 138 targets such as weapons depots and military positions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
