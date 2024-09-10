﻿
News / World

Typhoon Yagi leaves 146 people dead, missing in Vietnam

Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent floods and landslides in Vietnam's northern region have claimed at least 82 lives as of Tuesday early afternoon while 64 others remain missing.
Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

Super typhoon Yagi and its subsequent floods and landslides in Vietnam's northern region have claimed at least 82 lives as of Tuesday early afternoon while 64 others remain missing, said the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The mountainous province of Cao Bang has suffered the most with 19 deaths and 36 missing.

Fatalities also include 19 from Lao Cai province, 22 from Yen Bai province, nine from Quang Ninh province.

Other deaths were from capital Hanoi, Hai Phong city, Hoa Binh, Hai Duong, Lang Son, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang and Lai Chau provinces.

According to the ministry's Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, typhoon Yagi with powerful winds damaged 48,337 houses, mostly in the coastal province of Quang Ninh and Hai Phong city.

The northern region is expected to see rising water levels on Tuesday and Wednesday, with several rivers reaching the highest alert level, said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     