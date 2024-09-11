Booth promotes Shanghai at WorldSkills Competition in France

A booth has been set up at the venue of the 47th WorldSkills Competition in France for visitors to gain a better understanding of Shanghai, the host city for the 48th edition of the event in 2026 and the WorldSkills Museum.

Exhibits include handicraft works on mascots for WorldSkills 2026, plus suits and dresses made by time-honored brand Longfeng Changsam. There were also sachets in various shapes made with skills recognized as cultural heritage in Shanghai.

A multimedia section introduced the WorldSkills Museum located in Shanghai.

Visitors can also try their hands on making knot buttons, a unique style of button for Changsam, which attracted many women to the event.