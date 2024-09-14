News / World

Son of Norway's crown princess arrested

Norwegian police said Saturday that the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit had been arrested.
Norwegian police said Saturday that the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit had been arrested, with local media reporting the arrest was after he violated a restraining order.

Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne.

Police on Saturday confirmed his arrest in a statement, without providing any more details.

Several Norwegian media outlets reported that Hoiby had been arrested for violating a restraining order.

Hoiby was previously arrested on August 4 following a night-time row at an apartment in Oslo.

He has been accused of causing bodily harm and injuring a woman with whom he was having a relationship.

According to Norwegian media reports, police found a knife stuck in one of the walls of the woman's bedroom at the apartment.

While Hoiby was raised by Mette-Marit and Haakon together with his step-siblings – 20-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 18-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus – unlike them, he has no official public role.

