Shanghai ready to take up baton to host WorldSkills Competition

Shanghai is ready to take up the baton to host the 48th WorldSkills Competition in 2026 as the 47th edition in Lyon is nearing its end, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said on Saturday in the French city.

At the reception by the organizing committee of the 48th competition, Gong said as the world's largest vocational skills event was going to enter "Shanghai Time," the city will step up efforts in cooperation with WorldSKills International and its members, as well as its global partners and sponsors. It will make all preparations and organize a creative and influential event, inspiring more young people to realize their life dreams via skills excellence.

Yu Jiadong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said the State Council has established a leadership to ensure high-standard preparations for the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

Chris Humphries, president and chair of the board of WorldSkills International, said he was confident that Shanghai would stage an excellent WorldSkills Competition as it has been dedicated in promoting skills capabilities of youth.

He called on all the Worldskills members to support Shanghai to present a competition that will make everyone proud.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition will take place in Shanghai from September 22 to 27, 2026.



The event will include an opening ceremony on September 22, a closing ceremony on September 27, and competitions from September 23 to 26.