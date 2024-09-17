﻿
Israel expands Gaza military operation goals to include safe return of displaced northern residents

Israel on Tuesday expanded its goals of the military operation in Gaza to include the safe return of northern Israel residents.
Israel on Tuesday expanded its goals of the military operation in Gaza to include the safe return of northern Israel residents who were evacuated due to the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

A statement from his office said the decision was approved during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet.

The ministers updated the goals "to include the following clause: the safe return of northern residents to their homes," the statement said.

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told White House special envoy Amos Hochstein, who arrived in Tel Aviv to discuss efforts toward de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, that "the window for a diplomatic resolution is closing." Military action is the only way to achieving calm on the northern border, said Gallant.

Tens of thousands of residents on both sides of the border have been displaced due to the fighting. Hezbollah has said it would cease fire if Israel and Hamas agree to end the fighting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
