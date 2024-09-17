Japan's elderly population at record 36.25 mln

Japan's elderly population has surged to an all-time high by reaching 36.25 million, government data showed on Sunday.

The figure marks an increase of 20,000 from the previous year, according to a report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs released a day before the Respect-for-the-Aged Day celebrated nationwide.

As of Sunday, citizens aged 65 and older comprise 29.3 percent of Japan's total population, another record high with an increase of 0.2 points from the prior year.

In a breakdown of the age group, men account for 15.72 million, or 26.1 percent of Japan's male population, while women represent 32.3 percent of the female population with a total number of 20.53 million, the data showed.

The trend of an aging population has persisted since the 1950s and is projected to continue. Estimates from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research suggest that by 2040, when Japan's second-generation baby boomers, born between 1971 and 1974, reach 65, the elderly demographic will represent 34.8 percent of the total population.

The workforce participation of elderly individuals is also on the rise. In 2023, the number of people aged 65 and older who were still working increased for the 20th consecutive year by reaching 9.14 million.

Among them, 1.32 million were employed in wholesale and retail, 1.07 million in health care and welfare, and 1.04 million in the service sector.

The labor force participation rate among those aged 65 and older stands at about 25 percent, with half of those aged 65-69 remaining employed, the data showed.

Local media reported that while the rapidly aging demographic continues to challenge Japan's economy and social systems, Japan's aging society is setting global benchmarks.

In terms of the proportion of elderly residents, Japan, with its record high of 29.3 percent, surpassed Italy at 24.6 percent and Portugal at 24.5 percent, reported national news agency Kyodo.