News / World

Death from Israeli airstrike in Beirut rises to 8, injuries to 59: health ministry

Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
An Israeli airstrike struck a building in the Jamous area of Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut, on Friday, killing at least eight people and injuring 59 others.
Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0

An Israeli airstrike struck a building in the Jamous area of Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut, on Friday, killing at least eight people and injuring 59 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Civil defense teams continue to clear rubble to locate casualties and transport them to hospitals, the ministry stated.

Footage from local television showed extensive damage to buildings and chaos in the densely populated neighborhood. Local media reported that the airstrike targeted Ibrahim Akil, a member of the Jihad Council of Hezbollah, a claim supported by Israeli army radio citing security officials. It remains unclear whether Akil was killed in the strike.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the targeted attack in Beirut, noting that "there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     