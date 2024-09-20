Death from Israeli airstrike in Beirut rises to 8, injuries to 59: health ministry

An Israeli airstrike struck a building in the Jamous area of Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut, on Friday, killing at least eight people and injuring 59 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Civil defense teams continue to clear rubble to locate casualties and transport them to hospitals, the ministry stated.

Footage from local television showed extensive damage to buildings and chaos in the densely populated neighborhood. Local media reported that the airstrike targeted Ibrahim Akil, a member of the Jihad Council of Hezbollah, a claim supported by Israeli army radio citing security officials. It remains unclear whether Akil was killed in the strike.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the targeted attack in Beirut, noting that "there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines."