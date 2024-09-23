Death toll from latest Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 182: ministry

The Death toll in Israeli airstrikes on Monday on southern and eastern Lebanon rose to 182, and 727 others were injured, according to a statement by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry added that the casualties include women, children, and paramedics.

Lebanese military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes on Monday carried out more than 300 air raids on large areas in eastern and southern Lebanon, targeting around 60 towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

"The Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense vehicles are working to transport the injured to hospitals across southern and eastern Lebanon," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement, "In response to the enemy's attacks that targeted areas in the south and the Bekaa Valley, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombed the reserve headquarters of the Israeli army's northern corps, Galilee Division Reserve Base, and its stores of logistics at Ami'ad Base as well as Rafael's military-industrial complexes in Zevulun area, north of Haifa with dozens of missiles."