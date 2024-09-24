News / World

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 558

Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
The death toll from intensive Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women, with injuries reaching 1,835.
Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon rises to 558
Reuters

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon September 24.

The death toll from intensive Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women, with injuries reaching 1,835, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said on Tuesday.

Abiad said the airstrikes targeted 14 ambulances, killing four paramedics and injuring 16 others.

He condemned the Israeli forces for targeting civilians, medical teams, and the Bint Jbeil hospital.

"The Israeli enemy's claims of only targeting Hezbollah members are false; The figures we mentioned show that the enemy is targeting innocent civilians and medical staff," he said.

The Israeli army has launched intensive airstrikes on villages and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday, displacing thousands of families to safer areas.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border, raising concerns of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     