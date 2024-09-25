Israel launches airstrike on Syria's Tartous: war monitor

Explosions rocked Syria's coastal province of Tartous late Tuesday night as Syrian air defenses engaged in response to an Israeli airstrike, a war monitor reported.

Syrian air defenses were activated and managed to intercept at least one incoming "projectile" in Tartous as suspected Israeli warplanes flew off the Syrian coast, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, pro-government Sham FM radio reported that Syrian air defense systems were intercepting an Israeli attack in the sky over Tartous.