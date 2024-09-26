News / World

Death toll from Israeli attack on Gaza school rises to 15

Xinhua
  22:27 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
The Palestinian death toll from an Israeli attack on a school housing displaced persons in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 15, including children and women.
Reuters

A Palestinian woman reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2024.

The Palestinian death toll from an Israeli attack on a school housing displaced persons in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 15, including children and women, the Civil Defense in Gaza said Thursday.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua earlier on Thursday that Israeli aircraft bombed the al-Faluja school west of the Jabalia refugee camp with at least one missile. Medical sources said 10 people were injured in the attack, all of whom have been taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli Air Force conducted a precise strike on militants operating in a command and control center inside a compound that previously served as the al-Faluja school in northern Gaza.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 41,534, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

﻿
