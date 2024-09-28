China, Gulf Cooperation Council ties new type of international relations: Chinese FM

The relations between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council have maintained a momentum of vigorous development and become a model for building a new type of international relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with foreign ministers of GCC countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Noting that the GCC is the most dynamic regional organization in the Middle East and a good friend of China, Wang said China prizes its relations with the GCC and is ready to strengthen bilateral communication and coordination, continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, and push for deeper and more solid cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, energy, investment and innovation.

The foreign ministers of GCC countries expressed their willingness to work with China to implement the consensus reached at the first GCC-China Summit, strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, finance, investment, energy, aerospace, artificial intelligence, climate change and other fields, and promote greater development of GCC-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.