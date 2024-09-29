News / World

18 killed, 30 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on southern, eastern Lebanon

Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured early Sunday in Israeli air strikes on dozens of towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.
Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0

At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured early Sunday in Israeli air strikes on dozens of towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes carried out around 30 raids early Sunday on the areas of Baalbek, Hermel, and Western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon, killing six people and wounding 14 others.

"About 36 raids were also recorded on the areas of Arqoub, Marjeyoun, Bint Jbeil, Sidon, Tyre, Nabatieh and Jezzine in southern Lebanon," the sources said, resulting in 12 deaths and 16 injuries.

"The raids targeted residential buildings, health centers, and clinics, in addition to sites belonging to Hezbollah," the sources noted.

The raids, according to the sources, also destroyed more than 45 homes and caused extensive damage to the electricity grid that supplies border areas in southern and eastern Lebanon and villages in western Bekaa.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have sharply escalated after the latter announced a shift in military focus from the Gaza Strip to the northern front.

This intensified the ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah started launching rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza, triggering retaliatory Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes in southeastern Lebanon.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     