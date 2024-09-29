News / World

Policeman killed, 2 others wounded in militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
A policeman was killed and two of his colleagues were wounded in a militant attack in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0

A policeman was killed and two of his colleagues were wounded in a militant attack in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Sunday.

The attack was carried out Saturday evening at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district, about 268 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

According to police, a search operation was carried out in the village following specific inputs about the presence of militants.

"As the search party was advancing toward the suspected area, it came under heavy fire from the militants present there. The government forces also fired in retaliation and in the ensuing firefight a policeman was killed and two of his colleagues — a deputy superintendent of police and an assistant sub-inspector — were wounded," a police official said. "The wounded policemen were immediately taken to the hospital."

Police said reinforcements were rushed to the area to take on militants there.

On Sunday a senior police official Anand Jain told media they have information about the presence of three to four militants in the area.

"The whole area is under tight security cordon and an operation is underway to neutralize the holed-up militants, Jain said.

On Saturday, two militants were killed and five government forces personnel — four troopers and a senior police official — were wounded in a fierce gunfight in Adigam-Devsar village of Kulgam district.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     