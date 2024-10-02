﻿
India issues travel advisory for its citizens amid Iran-Israel tension

India on Wednesday issued a travel advisery to all its citizens in the wake of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
India on Wednesday issued a travel advisery to all its citizens in the wake of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

India's foreign ministry urged Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran and advised its nationals living there to "remain vigilant" and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the foreign ministry in a statement said.

Iran on Tuesday evening launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the assassinations of senior Hezbollah, Hamas and Iranian officials during the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Lebanon.

