﻿
News / World

US dollar drops below 300 Sri Lankan rupees for 1st time since mid-2023

Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0
The exchange rate of the US dollar fell below 300 Sri Lankan rupees for the first time since June 2023, according to reports from Sri Lanka's financial press on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0

The exchange rate of the US dollar fell below 300 Sri Lankan rupees for the first time since June 2023, according to reports from Sri Lanka's financial press on Wednesday.

Data from the central bank of Sri Lanka indicated that the selling rate for the dollar was 299.35 rupees on Wednesday, while the buying rate stood at 290.30 rupees.

The central bank previously attributed the rupee's appreciation to higher inflows of foreign currency compared to outflows.

The central bank said in a report on Monday that the rupee recorded an appreciation for September 2024 while an overall appreciation trend was observed during the year.

The Sri Lankan rupee appreciated by 8.2 percent against the US dollar during the year up to the end of September 2024, according to the central bank.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     