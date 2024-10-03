﻿
Israeli airstrike hits Hezbollah media office in Beirut's southern suburbs

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday hit a building housing the Hezbollah media office in the Mouawad area of Beirut's southern suburbs.
Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs and their surroundings after strikes, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday hit a building housing the Hezbollah media office in the Mouawad area of Beirut's southern suburbs, local TV channel al-Jadeed reported.

TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building following the attack.

The TV channel reported that the number of casualties remains unknown, adding that ambulances rushed to the area to transport victims to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army conducted three other airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Israeli army has targeted Beirut's southern suburbs for over a week, forcing residents to flee their homes.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
