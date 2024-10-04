Explosion reported at Tokyo park, no injuries confirmed

Japanese police were informed of an explosion at a park in northern Tokyo on Friday, though no injuries have been confirmed, local media reported.

There was a call at around 5:15pm local time that an object left behind by a man exploded at Shimizuzaka Park in Kita Ward, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources.

Police rushed to the site and found traces of the explosion. No one was injured, the report said.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department was currently investigating the incident.