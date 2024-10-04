﻿
News / World

Explosion reported at Tokyo park, no injuries confirmed

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0
Japanese police were informed of an explosion at a park in northern Tokyo on Friday, though no injuries have been confirmed, local media reported.
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0

Japanese police were informed of an explosion at a park in northern Tokyo on Friday, though no injuries have been confirmed, local media reported.

There was a call at around 5:15pm local time that an object left behind by a man exploded at Shimizuzaka Park in Kita Ward, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources.

Police rushed to the site and found traces of the explosion. No one was injured, the report said.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department was currently investigating the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     