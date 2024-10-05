12 killed, 17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on S. Lebanon

Twelve people were killed and 17 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanese medical and military sources.

A Lebanese military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israeli drones and warplanes launched attacks on Hezbollah sites, three vehicles of the Islamic Health Authority, and several towns in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the victims include a Hezbollah fighter, eight paramedics from the Islamic Health Authority, and three civilians. Six paramedics from the authority and 11 civilians were injured.

Hezbollah confirmed that its member, Mahdi Seifeddine, was killed, without providing further details.

According to the Health Ministry, four governmental hospitals -- Marjeyoun Governmental Hospital, Mays al-Jabal Governmental Hospital, Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital, and Salah Ghandour Governmental Hospital -- went out of service on Friday due to ongoing power outages lasting about two weeks and the inability of medical and administrative teams to access the hospitals amid artillery shelling and intensive Israeli airstrikes on the border towns and roads.

Lebanese military sources reported that Israeli warplanes and drones conducted about 59 raids on villages and towns in eastern and southern Lebanon on Friday.

Hezbollah announced in separate statements that it had attacked several sites and gatherings in northern Israel, including the Elania base, the al-Motella settlement, and the cities of Kiryat Shmona and Haifa, as well as a Merkava tank at the occupied Al-Malikiyah site.

Since Sep 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Since Oct 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.