36 killed, 150 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over past 24 hours: ministry

A view shows a damaged site in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon on October 8, 2024.

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours reached 36 while injuries stood at 150, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Tuesday night.

Six people were killed and eight others wounded in the Bekaa region, while in the Nabatieh governorate, there were 30 fatalities and 121 injuries, it said.

The ministry added that 20 people were wounded in Mount Lebanon, while one person was injured in the district of Baalbek Hermel.

The total number of fatalities in Lebanon since the onset of Israeli attacks has exceeded 2,100, with over 10,000 individuals injured, according to Lebanese authorities.

