740,000 Afghan refugees return home in 6 months: says official

About 740,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland Afghanistan over the past six months, the country's spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs Abdul Mutalib Haqani said.

About 10,000 of the said refugees returned from Turkey, the official said, adding that 80,000 refugees returned home from Pakistan and the remaining 650,000 have returned from Iran.

Nearly 2 million Afghan refugees have returned home over the past year, and reportedly, some 7 million Afghan refugees with the majority of them in Afghanistan's neighboring Pakistan and Iran, have yet to return.