7 killed, 33 others injured in Turkey bus accident

At least seven people were killed and 33 others injured on Friday after a passenger bus overturned in the central Aksaray province of Turkey, the local IHA news agency reported.

While some of the injured are in serious condition, authorities are still working to identify those who lost their lives, the report said.

Aksaray Provincial Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu told reporters that the tourist bus overturned 25 km from the city of Aksaray.

The injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals and an investigation into the accident has been launched, he added.

The Ankara-Aksaray road was temporarily closed to traffic due to the accident.

Road accidents are common in Turkey. In 2023, official data recorded 6,548 deaths and 350,855 injuries, averaging around 18 deaths and 961 injuries per day.