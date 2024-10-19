﻿
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,418, injuries up to 11,336

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Oct 8, 2023, has reached 2,418, with injuries totaling up to 11,336, according to a report on Friday by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

The report said that six people were killed and 69 others injured by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Thursday.

It added that 87 airstrikes were recorded in various areas over the past 24 hours, mostly concentrated in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported in a statement on Friday that Hezbollah fired about 75 projectiles from Lebanon to northern Israel, and two drones from Lebanon were intercepted before crossing into Israel.

About 60 Hezbollah militants were killed in airstrikes and close-quarter encounters over the past day, the IDF added.

According to the Lebanese authorities, 335,948 Syrians and 135,181 Lebanese citizens have crossed into Syrian territory since September 23, when the Israeli army launched intensive attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
﻿
