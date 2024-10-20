Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,448, injuries up to 11,471

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,448, with injuries up to 11,471, according to a report on Saturday.

The report, released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers, said that 30 people were killed and 135 others wounded by Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 82 airstrikes and shelling were recorded in different areas, mostly concentrated in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the Israeli "aggression" to 10,415, it said.

According to the report, 1,094 accredited shelters have been opened to accommodate and receive displaced persons, and the number of certified shelters having reached their maximum capacity has reached 901.

The report said that the Lebanese General Security had recorded 337,972 Syrian nationals and 138,005 Lebanese crossing into Syria since September 23, the time when the Israeli army launched an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, dubbed "Arrows of the North," in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.