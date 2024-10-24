﻿
Death toll from attack on Turkish aerospace company rises to 5, injuries up to 22

The death toll from an attack targeting the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS earlier in the day has risen to five, while 22 others were injured.
A general view of the entrance of the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company TUSAS near Kahramankazan, a town of Turkish capital Ankara, on October 23, 2024.

The death toll from an attack targeting the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS earlier in the day has risen to five, while 22 others were injured, with two in critical condition, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Wednesday.

Yerlikaya added that the deadly attack on the company's production facility in Ankara was likely carried out by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), noting that two attackers, a man and a woman, had been killed.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

TUSAS is a major defense and aviation company in Turkey. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other defense equipment.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
