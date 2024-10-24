Death toll rises to 17 in southern Myanmar ferry accident

The death toll from a ferry accident caused by a strong whirlpool in southern Myanmar has climbed to 17, an official from the Myeik Fire Services Department told Xinhua on Thursday.

Initially reported at 8 fatalities on Monday, the number of victims increased after authorities recovered nine more bodies. As of Thursday morning, nine people are still missing, and 11 individuals have been hospitalized, the official said.

A total of 73 survivors have been accounted for, he added.

The accident occurred in Palaw township of Myeik district in Tanintharyi region, around 9:15pm local time on Sunday.