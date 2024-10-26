﻿
News / World

Israel seeks to overstate strike on Iran

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0
Israel has exaggerated its predawn strike on targets in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.
Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0

Israel has exaggerated its predawn strike on targets in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

Israel's claims that over 100 military aircraft were involved in its attack on Iran and 20 points in the country were targeted were "unreal" and way more than the actual figure, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying.

"The number of the enemy's targets is far less than the (announced) figure," the source added.

According to the source, Israel took military action from outside the Iranian borders, with limited damage inflicted.

Citing another informed source, Tasnim said Iran was ready to respond to the Israeli attack.

The source added Iran reserved the right to respond to any attack by Israel, and Israel would receive a reaction for every action it took.

Iran's army said in a statement on Saturday that two of its forces were killed while countering Israel's projectiles to defend Iran's security and prevent harm to the country's people and interests.

The Israel Defense Forces said early Saturday that Israel had completed what it called a retaliatory attack on military targets in Iran earlier in the day.

The IDF launched "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months, it said in a statement.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that "dozens of jets, including F35, F16 and F15, attacked 20 military targets in Iran."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Tehran Oil Refinery, Shaker Khafaei, rejected rumors that the facility had been targeted in the Israeli attack, saying it was operating normally, Tasnim reported.

He added the refinery's air defense was fully prepared to deal with any potential incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     