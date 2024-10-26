Israel seeks to overstate strike on Iran

Israel has exaggerated its predawn strike on targets in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

Israel's claims that over 100 military aircraft were involved in its attack on Iran and 20 points in the country were targeted were "unreal" and way more than the actual figure, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying.

"The number of the enemy's targets is far less than the (announced) figure," the source added.

According to the source, Israel took military action from outside the Iranian borders, with limited damage inflicted.

Citing another informed source, Tasnim said Iran was ready to respond to the Israeli attack.

The source added Iran reserved the right to respond to any attack by Israel, and Israel would receive a reaction for every action it took.

Iran's army said in a statement on Saturday that two of its forces were killed while countering Israel's projectiles to defend Iran's security and prevent harm to the country's people and interests.

The Israel Defense Forces said early Saturday that Israel had completed what it called a retaliatory attack on military targets in Iran earlier in the day.

The IDF launched "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months, it said in a statement.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that "dozens of jets, including F35, F16 and F15, attacked 20 military targets in Iran."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Tehran Oil Refinery, Shaker Khafaei, rejected rumors that the facility had been targeted in the Israeli attack, saying it was operating normally, Tasnim reported.

He added the refinery's air defense was fully prepared to deal with any potential incident.