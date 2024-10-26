﻿
Explosions heard in capital as Iran's air defenses engage Israeli strike attempts

Xinhua
  13:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-26
The powerful explosions heard around Iran's capital, Tehran were linked to air defense responses against attempted Israeli airstrikes on three locations outside the city.
The powerful explosions heard around Iran's capital, Tehran, early Saturday were linked to air defense responses against attempted Israeli airstrikes on three locations outside the city, according to state-run IRIB TV.

The dimensions and details of the air defense responses are under investigation, according to a statement by the Tehran Province Air Defense's public relations, as reported by IRIB TV.

The source of the blasts has not yet been identified and seemed to have originated in the suburbs of Tehran, said IRIB TV.

The TV quoted security sources as saying that some of the explosions pertained to the activities of the air defense systems deployed near the capital.

The situation remains normal in the capital, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency report.

Israel confirmed it had launched "precise strikes on military targets in Iran" early Saturday morning local time, with the Israel Defense Forces saying that the strikes were in response to "months of continuous attacks" from Iran.

The Israeli military said later that it had completed its "targeted" attacks against military targets in Iran after three waves of strikes.

On Oct. 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets, describing the action as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of regional resistance groups, among other grievances.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a "grave mistake" and vowed retaliation.

Iran's aviation authority announced that it had suspended all flights until further notice. The air defense headquarters of Iran said that it had successfully countered the Israeli attack, with only "limited damage" to some areas, according to Tasnim news agency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
