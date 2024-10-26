10 security force members killed in 'terrorist' attack in SE Iran

Ten members of law enforcement forces were killed on Saturday in a "terrorist" attack in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to Iran's police.

In a statement published on its official website, Iran's police command said the forces, comprising conscripts and policemen, were ambushed by "criminal terrorists" as they were returning to their station from a mission to provide security services to citizens in Taftan County.

Following the incident, a team consisting of police commanders and officials from the Interior Ministry was tasked with investigating the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.