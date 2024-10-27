40 injured after truck hits bus stop near Israel's Tel Aviv

A truck veered into a bus stop at the Glilot interchange near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Sunday, injuring 40 people, Israel's MDA rescue service and Israeli police said.

The rescue service added that the injured, some of whom were saved from under the truck, were rushed to six hospitals in central Israel.

According to MDA, six are in serious condition, seven are moderately injured, and the rest have minor injuries.

The Israeli police said that it was a deliberate attack, with the truck driver from the Arab-Israeli city of Qalansawe colliding with a bus that stopped to drop off passengers at the station.

Civilians at the scene opened fire on the driver and "neutralized" him, according to the police. Several Israeli media outlets reported that the driver was killed in the shooting.

The Glilot interchange, one of the busiest in Israel, is located near the Glilot Base, home to Unit 8200, an elite cyber intelligence unit of the Israeli army.