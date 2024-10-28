News / World

Singapore's recovery to continue amid robust global economic outlook: report

Xinhua
  17:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
The recovery in the Singapore economy was more entrenched in the third quarter this year, with close to 60 percent of the economy growing at around or above pre-pandemic levels.
Xinhua
  17:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0

The recovery in the Singapore economy was more entrenched in the third quarter this year, with close to 60 percent of the economy growing at around or above pre-pandemic levels, according to an official report issued Monday.

The strong performance was largely attributed to the outstanding performance of the manufacturing and export sectors, according to the macroeconomic review released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The financial sector underpinned by robust trading activity and the tourism-related sectors boosted by a pickup in Chinese tourists also contributed to the growth, the MAS added.

Supported by the constructive outlook for the global economy and the tech cycle recovery, growth in the trade-related cluster will remain. Meanwhile, lending and trading activities will increase further amid the easing financial conditions, it noted.

Thus, the MAS expects Singapore's GDP growth to come in around the upper end of the 2.0 to 3.0 percent forecast range for 2024 and expand at a similar pace next year.

However, downside risks such as escalation in geopolitical and trade tensions or sharper growth slowdown in major economies may jeopardize the mostly secured outlook, according to the report.

Core inflation momentum is expected to remain contained amid falling cost pressures. The MAS expects the core inflation to average between 2.5 to 3.0 percent for 2024, down from 4.2 percent in 2023.

It estimates the core inflation to average around the mid-point of the forecast range of 1.5 to 2.5 percent in 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     