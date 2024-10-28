﻿
News / World

S. Korean military is culprit of drone incursion over Pyongyang: DPRK defense ministry

Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
The South Korean military has been proved to be the "principal" of the drone incursion into the capital city of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
S. Korean military is culprit of drone incursion over Pyongyang: DPRK defense ministry
Reuters

The remains of a crashed drone are shown in a photo released by DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency on October 19, 2024.

The South Korean military has been proved to be the "principal" of the drone incursion into the capital city of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

The act was aimed at scattering anti-DPRK leaflets, reported the KCNA, citing the final investigation results released a day earlier by a spokesman for the country's Ministry of National Defence.

The conclusion was made by a joint investigation group composed of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of State Security, among other relevant specialized institutions after a comprehensive analysis of the flight plans and logs obtained from the flight control module dismantled from the remains of a crashed drone.

The KCNA report offered a detailed flight record showing that after taking off at Paekryong Island at 23:25:30 on October 8, the drone flew over Jangyon County of South Hwanghae Province and the waters around the Cho Islet and then to the waters around Namjoap Islet, before it flew over Chollima District, Nampho Municipality and intruded into the DPRK's capital.

The drone scattered the political leaflets above the area between the office building of the DPRK Foreign Ministry and a Pyongyang metro station called Sungri at 01:32:08 on October 9 and above the office building of the Ministry of National Defence at 01:35:11 respectively, according to the KCNA report.

If an act of South Korean infringement upon the DPRK's sovereignty occurs again, the DPRK will respond mercilessly, the spokesman warned.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     