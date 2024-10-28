S. Korean military is culprit of drone incursion over Pyongyang: DPRK defense ministry

The South Korean military has been proved to be the "principal" of the drone incursion into the capital city of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

The act was aimed at scattering anti-DPRK leaflets, reported the KCNA, citing the final investigation results released a day earlier by a spokesman for the country's Ministry of National Defence.

The conclusion was made by a joint investigation group composed of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of State Security, among other relevant specialized institutions after a comprehensive analysis of the flight plans and logs obtained from the flight control module dismantled from the remains of a crashed drone.

The KCNA report offered a detailed flight record showing that after taking off at Paekryong Island at 23:25:30 on October 8, the drone flew over Jangyon County of South Hwanghae Province and the waters around the Cho Islet and then to the waters around Namjoap Islet, before it flew over Chollima District, Nampho Municipality and intruded into the DPRK's capital.

The drone scattered the political leaflets above the area between the office building of the DPRK Foreign Ministry and a Pyongyang metro station called Sungri at 01:32:08 on October 9 and above the office building of the Ministry of National Defence at 01:35:11 respectively, according to the KCNA report.

If an act of South Korean infringement upon the DPRK's sovereignty occurs again, the DPRK will respond mercilessly, the spokesman warned.