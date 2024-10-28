15 killed, 34 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern, eastern Lebanon

Fifteen people were killed and 34 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon early Monday, according to media and military sources.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes struck a building in Tyre's al-Raml neighborhood, killing seven and wounding 17. Additional strikes in Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts killed three more and injured four. Rescue teams continue searching for survivors in the rubble.

In Batoulieh, three were killed and seven injured, while in Nabatieh, one person died, and three were hurt in a house strike. An air raid on the Shmustar town in eastern Lebanon claimed one life and injured three others.

Lebanese military sources said Israeli forces conducted 17 air raids in southern Lebanon and five in the east, while artillery fired 45 shells at 20 border towns and villages. Israeli infantry, supported by Merkava tanks, advanced toward several villages in southern Lebanon but were met with artillery and missile fire from Hezbollah's Islamic Resistance.

Hezbollah confirmed targeting Israeli soldiers and armored vehicles near Margaliot, along with missile strikes at Israeli forces near Kafr Kila, Rab El Thalathine, and al-Taybeh. A video from Hezbollah's media showed its forces repelling an Israeli commando attempting to infiltrate al-Taybeh.

Since September 23, Israel has intensified air attacks on Lebanon, escalating tension with Hezbollah, and has recently launched a ground operation across its northern border.