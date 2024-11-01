News / World

16 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

Xinhua
  10:23 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0
At least 16 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on two homes in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  10:23 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0

At least 16 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on two homes in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Thursday.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua that civil defense and medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene to recover the dead and injured, transporting them to nearby hospitals.

Al-Awda Hospital in the camp reported in a press statement that it had received 16 bodies and more than 30 people with varying degrees of injuries, including a medic and two journalists.

The Israeli army has not commented on the incident yet.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,204, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     