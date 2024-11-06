TikTok registered in Nepal

The popular short-video app TikTok has been registered in Nepal, two months after the government lifted a months-long ban on it, a government official said on Wednesday.

"Tiktok was registered at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology formally last week and we issued the certification of registration on Tuesday," Gajendra Thakur, spokesperson for the ministry, told Xinhua.

He noted that TikTok becomes the third social media app to be registered in the country after Viber and WeTalk.

Social media sites are required to be registered and set up liaison offices in Nepal under regulations introduced by the government in November last year.

In early September, Nepal's Internet and mobile service providers were directed to lift the ban imposed on TikTok in November 2023, after the Cabinet made similar decision in late August.