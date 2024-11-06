﻿
Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister amid conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing their differences over security matters.
Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister amid conflict
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is pictured during a meeting with the US Defense Secretary at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing their differences over security matters.

In a termination letter made public by Netanyahu's office, the prime minister informed Gallant that his term would end within 48 hours.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said, "Over the past few months, the trust between the Defense Minister and me has eroded. Significant differences emerged regarding the management of the (military) campaign, accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted government and Cabinet decisions."

Netanyahu added that this crisis "does not allow for the proper continuation of managing the (military) campaign."

Israel Katz, Netanyahu's close associate and Israel's current foreign minister, will replace Gallant. The decision was met with widespread criticism due to Katz's limited senior military experience.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, released a statement saying the move is part of Netanyahu's efforts to thwart a potential hostage deal. The group noted that Gallant had supported a hostage-for-ceasefire exchange, emphasizing that Israel has met its objectives in Gaza, while Netanyahu continues to call for the conflict's continuation until "total victory" over Hamas.

The current dispute between Netanyahu and Gallant centers on the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men into the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Traditionally, this group has been exempt from mandatory military service, a status quo staunchly defended by ultra-Orthodox parties, which are key partners of Netanyahu's far-right coalition. In contrast, Gallant advocates for their enlistment, citing a pressing need for additional manpower amid ongoing conflicts. Earlier on Tuesday, Gallant authorized the drafting of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox men into the IDF.

﻿
