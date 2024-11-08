﻿
Israel announces rescue operation for thousands of football fans in Netherlands after violent incidents

Xinhua
  17:39 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Israel launched a rescue operation on Friday to evacuate thousands of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Amsterdam after many were attacked overnight.

The violence followed the club's Europa League match, where they lost 0-5 to Ajax at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena, with around 3,000 Maccabi fans present. Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that rioters attacked Maccabi fans in several locations in the city center.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that at least 12 Israeli fans were injured, with three others missing. Israel's National Security Council advised Israeli fans to stay in their hotels, avoid displaying Israeli symbols, and contact local police if threatened.

The Israeli military said that the rescue mission, with the coordination of the Dutch government, involved cargo aircraft and medical and rescue teams. The mission was also joined by three Israeli commercial planes.

In response to the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, urging him to ensure the safety of all Israelis in the Netherlands.

Netanyahu condemned the violence as a "planned anti-Semitic attack against Israeli citizens" and requested heightened security for the Jewish community in the country.

"Horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens," Schoof also expressed outrage over the violence early Friday on X, calling it "completely unacceptable" and assuring his Israeli counterpart that "the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted."

Source: Xinhua
﻿
