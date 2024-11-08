﻿
Turkey arrests nearly 4,000 human smugglers so far in 2024

Xinhua
  19:40 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Turkish security forces conducted 6,339 operations against human trafficking organizations throughout the year and arrested 3,924 smugglers, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Friday.

When sharing these updates on social media platform X, Yerlikaya noted that in the operation "Shield-28" alone, which was conducted over the past two weeks across 41 provinces nationwide, 257 human smugglers were caught.

"We are determined to leave no room for traffickers who attempt to turn our country into a target and transit route for irregular migration," he reaffirmed.

Turkey faces great challenges in managing illegal migration due to its unique geographic position between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The country is considered a critical transit route for migrants seeking entry into European countries. Turkey has long been a destination and transit point for refugees from conflict-ridden regions, particularly Syria and Afghanistan, among others.

In recent years, the country has intensified border security, strengthened legal frameworks, and enhanced international collaboration to combat the increasing activities of human smuggling rings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
