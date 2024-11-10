﻿
20 killed, 6 injured in Israeli airstrike on north of Beirut

At least 20 people were killed and six others injured Sunday morning in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Almat in the Jbeil District north of the capital Beirut.
Destruction after Israeli airstrike targeted a neighbourhood in Baalbeck in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa valley

At least 20 people were killed and six others injured Sunday morning in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Almat in the Jbeil District north of the capital Beirut, the Lebanese health ministry reported.

According to the ministry, civil defense teams are still working to search for more victims under the rubble.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. The attacks have been focusing on southern and eastern Lebanon, where Hezbollah has a major stronghold.

According to the health ministry, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since the beginning of the war on October 8, 2023, has reached 3,136, with injuries hitting 13,979.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
