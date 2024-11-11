Israeli strike targets humanitarian aid convoy in Syria's Homs: state media

An Israeli airstrike reportedly targeted a humanitarian aid convoy near the village of Shamsin, south of the central province of Homs on Monday, resulting in the closure of the Homs-Damascus highway, according to the Syrian state TV.

The convoy was delivering essential supplies when it was struck, said the media, giving no further details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes inside Syria in recent years, targeting weapons depots, vehicles, and militia headquarters that it says are linked to Iran and allied armed groups such as Hezbollah. The Israeli military rarely acknowledges specific operations.