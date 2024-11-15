Chinese, Peruvian leaders inaugurate new megaport, boosting Latin America's trade links

Situated approximately 80 km north of the capital Lima on the Pacific coast and directly connected to the Pan-American Highway, a network of roads stretching across the Americas, the deepwater port is also poised to become a pivotal logistics hub between Latin America and Asia.

As a flagship BRI project, the Chancay Port is set to enhance trade efficiency between Peru and Asia, cutting shipping time to China to 23 days and reducing logistics costs by at least 20 percent.

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday inaugurated with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte a megaport, marking a milestone in China-Peru cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

New trade opportunities for Latin America

For Peruvian Transport and Communications Minister Raul Perez-Reyes, the vision for Peru is ambitious: "to become the Singapore of Latin America."

Located at the center of the Pacific coast of South America, Peru has long served as a bridge for trade across the Pacific, linking South America with Asia, particularly China.

With its Port of Callao already among the most significant in the region, Peru now sees the Chancay Port as a transformative addition that will enhance its position as a global trading hub.

With a draft depth of 16 to 18 meters, the new port is expected to handle over 1 million TEUs annually.

The TEU, or the twenty-foot equivalent unit, is a general unit of cargo capacity, based on the volume of a 20-foot-long (6.1 m) standard-sized container.

The impact on trade efficiency is expected to be profound. With the Chancay Port, "we will have direct routes to Asia, especially to China, which will reduce shipping times by 10, 15, even 20 days, depending on the route," Perez-Reyes recently told reporters at Chancay. Currently, shipping between Peru and Asia can take up to 40 days.

This is particularly significant for Peru as an agricultural export country. "For example, it used to take 34 days for Peruvian mangoes to reach China, by which time they were already very ripe," Peruvian Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Angel Manuel Manero told Xinhua.

"Shorter shipping times will help maintain their freshness," he said.

Peruvian officials and experts see the Chancay Port as a step toward redefining South America's role in global trade, making it easier for Peru and neighboring countries to export goods across the Pacific.

This new port will encourage trade between Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and other Latin American countries with Asian countries including China, said President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana, adding that it promises economic growth for Latin America's agriculture, mining, and manufacturing industries.

The Brazilian government has already signaled a keen interest in the Chancay Port, viewing it as a vital link to Asian markets.

In a March meeting with Peruvian officials, Joao Villaverde, Brazil's secretary for institutional coordination at the Ministry of Planning, pointed to the importance of the port. "As we get closer to the Pacific (through the Chancay Port), we also get closer to Asia and China in particular," Villaverde said.

Since 2009, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner, and data from China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has shown that Brazil continued to be China's largest source of agricultural imports in 2023.

"But Brazil has to go all the way and down through the Atlantic," said Carlos Aquino, director of the Center for Asian Studies at Peru's National University of San Marcos.

Through the Chancay Port, Latin American countries, including Peru and Brazil, will be able to sell more goods to China, Aquino said.