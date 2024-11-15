President Xi eyes new stage of China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he believes that with the joint efforts of both sides, the visit will take the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and push for more achievements in their practical cooperation in various fields.

President Xi arrived in Peru on Thursday to pay a state visit and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

In a written statement upon his arrival, Xi said it gives him great pleasure to once again pay a state visit to the Republic of Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the invitation of President Dina Boluarte, adding that he feels very close to Peru as he again stepped onto this beautiful and rich land with a long history.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Peru.

China and Peru enjoy a long history of friendship, which is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, Xi said, noting that as early as more than 400 years ago, the people of the two countries started friendly exchanges through the Maritime Silk Road and "the Manila Galleons," or "La Nao de China."

China and Peru established diplomatic ties 53 years ago, making Peru one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, he said.

In recent years, with the joint efforts of various sectors of the two countries, the development of China-Peru relations have continued deepening, and political mutual trust has been increasingly consolidated, Xi said, adding that the two countries have understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

China has been Peru's largest trading partner and largest export market for 10 years in a row, and steady progress have been made on major cooperation projects in fields such as mining and infrastructure, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Xi said that he will hold talks with President Boluarte to have an in-depth exchange of views on China-Peru relations, practical cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of common concern, and will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Chancay Port with President Boluarte.

Xi added that he looks forward to attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and working with all parties to ensure its success and make new contributions to building an open Asia-Pacific economy, promoting world economic growth, and jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

When Xi arrived at the Callao Air Base in Lima, he was warmly welcomed by Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen and other senior officials. A local student expressed warm welcome to Xi in Chinese. Guards of honor lined up on both sides of the red carpet to salute.

On Xi's way from the airport to the hotel, representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions, Chinese students, as well as local people lined the road to greet him. They waved national flags of China and Peru, performed dragon and lion dances to warmly welcome Xi for his visit.