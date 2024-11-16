Newly married couple among 7 dead in north India road mishap

A newly-wedded couple returning home after their marriage was among the seven people killed in a road accident in north India in the early hours of Saturday.

Four other deceased belonged to the same family, while the seventh person who died was the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

The accident occurred on National Highway No. 74 in Dhampur area of Bijnor district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, when the family was returning home from the eastern state of Jharkhand along with the newly-wedded couple.

The family had hired a three-wheeler vehicle called an auto-rickshaw from Moradabad railway station after returning by train from the wedding in Jharkhand.

According to local police, the accident happened after a mini-SUV hit the auto-rickshaw at high speed while overtaking another vehicle.

The driver of the mini-SUV too was injured in the accident and was admitted to a local hospital.

The local police booked him for rash and negligent driving.