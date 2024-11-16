﻿
News / World

Newly married couple among 7 dead in north India road mishap

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0
A newly-wedded couple returning home after their marriage was among the seven people killed in a road accident in north India in the early hours of Saturday.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0

A newly-wedded couple returning home after their marriage was among the seven people killed in a road accident in north India in the early hours of Saturday.

Four other deceased belonged to the same family, while the seventh person who died was the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

The accident occurred on National Highway No. 74 in Dhampur area of Bijnor district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, when the family was returning home from the eastern state of Jharkhand along with the newly-wedded couple.

The family had hired a three-wheeler vehicle called an auto-rickshaw from Moradabad railway station after returning by train from the wedding in Jharkhand.

According to local police, the accident happened after a mini-SUV hit the auto-rickshaw at high speed while overtaking another vehicle.

The driver of the mini-SUV too was injured in the accident and was admitted to a local hospital.

The local police booked him for rash and negligent driving.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     