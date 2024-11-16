Xi says China ready to join Singapore on road of modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is ready to join hands with Singapore and continue to march forward together on the road of modernization and open a new chapter of high-quality development.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Wong said his country has always been fully confident in the prospects of China's economic development and looks forward to further participating in China's modernization process.