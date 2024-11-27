﻿
S. Korea's capital city logs record November snowfall

South Korea's capital city logged a record November snowfall, with more than 16 cm of snow blanketing Seoul, the weather service said Wednesday.
The snow starting to fall in Seoul at 7am local time on Tuesday stood at 16.5 cm, marking the largest November snowfall since modern weather observations began in October 1907, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

It topped the previous November high of 12.4 cm tallied on November 28, 1972.

It was expected to rain or snow across the country until Thursday morning.

